TEWU-TUC General Secretary urges Ghanaians to inspire the vulnerable 

Accrà, Feb. 25, GNA – Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye, General Secretary, Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union of Trades Union Congress, Ghana, (TEWU-TUC Ghana), has called on authorities to inspire the vulnerable to develop their talents for national progress.

He said Ghanaians needed to see it as a divine call to use their talents and material and spiritual wealth to inspire the vulnerable in order to empower them to contribute their quota towards the socio-economic progress of the country.

He said assisting the vulnerable, no matter how little such gestures may be, means a whole lot to them,

as they would feel a sense of belonging.

Mr Korankye said this during a presentation to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra to mark his 60th birthday.

The event was attended by the staff of TEWU-TUC and business wings of the Union like the TEWU Fund.

The items presented worth GHc 15,000 included bags of rice, beans, and gari, soft drinks, biscuits, and bread, as well as gallons of cooking oil, detergents, toilet rolls, sanitary pads, and liquid soap.

Mr Korankye, flanked by his wife, family, and friends, while handing over the items to the students and management of the school, said, the reason for selecting that institution was because they were considered deprived, and “we pray that at least

these little items could also give them some joy and happiness.”

“You know Dzorwulu Special School is a special school with special needs, so special needs children are brought in here; And aside from that, they are part of the Ghana Education Service system, and we also have some of the staff of the school as members of TEWU-TUC,” he said.

The TEWU of TUC-Ghana General Secretary noted. that “when God blesses you with goodies, it is good to share. For me, I think that is what motivated me to share with the less privileged.

“So, anytime anybody is also having such a celebration, I will pray that we don’t just go and sit in a bar somewhere or in a restaurant somewhere, enjoying much. We should remember the less privileged in society and offer something to them.”

When asked by Journalists what to do next after he takes a bow from public service and, for that matter, trade unionism, Mr Korankye,

expressed his desire to offer consultancy services to the trade union fraternity.

He added, “Even though I have clocked 60, per the public service, you retire. But in the union movement, they say the longer, the better. I would normally have said maybe I will do one more term, but I feel that, having gone through the grace of God for my one term as General Secretary; I want to honourably sit back and offer pieces of advice for the upcoming leadership so that the union will grow even stronger and be more meaningful and impactful in society.”

The management of Dzorwulu Special School expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the donation and thanked the staff of TEWU of TUC-Ghana as well as the family and friends of Mr Korankye, for being a source of motivation for him in

the discharge of his duties as the General Secretary of the union.

Among the TEWU of TUC-Ghana staff who witnessed the presentation were Mr Ambrose Kwadzodza, National Chairman, Charles Kofi Osei, Deputy General Secretary; Eric Bosompem Twum, Head of Administration; and King James Azortibah, Chief Finance.

