Teachers of Sekondi Methodist SHS lauded for active participation in education development programme

Kansaworodo (W)R), Feb. 05, GNA – Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai,Western Regional Director of Education, has commended the teaching staff of the Sekondi Methodist Senior High School for their participation in the Professional Learning Community (PLC) Sessions, focused on content and pedagogy in instructional delivery.

She said teachers at the school had availed themselves of the weekly PLC Sessions since its inception last year to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

As part of the Secondary Education Professional Development Programme, the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) in collaboration with teachers from Senior High Technical Schools, Science, Technical, Engineering and Mathematics schools, Colleges of Education and Universities developed the PLC Handbook to assist heads and teachers of second cycle institutions to run weekly PLC sessions in schools.

The weekly PLC sessions were designed to allow teachers to adopt more practical ways to improve teaching and learning outcomes in their schools.

Mrs Okai encouraged the teachers to take advantage of the PLC sessions and make their classroom settings learner-centred and friendly.

“If teachers move away from the traditional methods of teaching and embrace the transition by applying cross-cutting issues, 21st century skills and others as part of teaching pedagogies and content, they can easily turn the fortunes of our education around,” she said.

Madam Grace Eshun, Headmistress of the School, said teachers had been supplied with exercise books and encouraged them to make notes for reference.

She reminded teachers that topics treated during PLC sessions were potential questions for those going for interviews for promotion, adding that management would organise periodic quiz for teachers on the PLC sessions.

The school ranked the best in how PLC sessions were organized and patronized by teachers.

Mr Rhafic Ben Sam, a Coordinator and Planning Officer of the PLC at the Ghana Education Service Office in Sekondi, and Madam Josephine Roman, the Regional Girl Child Coordinator, also took turns to commend the teachers for the regular turn out, delivery and group participation in the weekly PLC sessions.

