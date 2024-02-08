Tax incentives to be given to musicians, film producers under my Presidency – Dr Bawumia

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 08, GNA – Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says there will be tax incentives to musicians and film producers if elected as President of Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday outlined his vision for Ghana and stated his policies for the tourism, sports, and creative arts sectors.

According to Dr. Bawumia, growing the creative arts sector would create job opportunities for the youth, thereby formulating policies to ensure positive strides were made in the sector.

“I would also have a major focus on policies, taxes, and other incentives to increase private and public investment in tourism, creative arts, and sports for more job creation.

“We would build on the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, and December in Ghana. We would introduce other initiatives, such as digital and streaming platforms, for our artists to make tourism and the creative arts a growth pole in Ghana.

“Tax incentives would also be provided for film producers and musicians,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also stated that his government will implement an e-visa policy for all international visitors to Ghana to enable visas to be easily obtained subject to security and criminal checks.

GNA

