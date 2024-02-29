Take advantage of health screening exercises – NDC PC to constituents 

Simon Agbovi, GNA

Kasoa (C/R), Feb 29, GNA – Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mrs Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has urged her constituents to take advantage of health screening exercises organised by individuals and organisations to improve their health conditions.

She gave the advice when she organised a third health screening exercise in the constituency under the auspices of the Naa Koryoo Foundation in collaboration with Ghana Makes A Difference (GMAD), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Watborg Eye Services.

The screening which took place at Kasoa Zongo was attended by hundreds of people in the constituency.

Speaking to the media, Mrs Okunor, said the screening this time, focused on the eye to help preserve the eyes of the people for them to go about their normal duties without hindrances.

It formed part of the numerous social programmes being championed by her office to assist her constituents.

She said the exercise included screening for sugar, Blood Pressure and a free eye surgery to support people who had serious eye issues.

At the close of day, more than 30 people were referred to undergo surgery.

Touching on the 2024, general elections she called on religious organisations, individuals, Imams and opinion leaders to support the NDC’s course to win the 2024 elections to change the economic fortunes of the country.

“Here in Awutu Senya East, the constituency needs better road infrastructure network, water, education, health and support for our teeming youth to gain jobs and also expand existing ones”.

According to her, she does not subscribe to the notion that Ghanaian youth were lazy but rather they required support and motivation because most businesses in and around Kasoa were being run by the youth and with the needed support their businesses would improve.

Some beneficiaries expressed how the exercises were benefiting the communities and thanked the parliamentary candidate for including free medication, lenses and also surgeries for people with serious conditions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

