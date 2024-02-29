Agona East DCE breaks ground for construction of market complex at Kwanyaku 

By James Esuon

Agona Kwanyanku (C/R), Feb 29, GNA – Mrs Janet Odei Paintsil, the Agona East District Chief Executive (DCE), has cut the sod for work to begin on the construction of market complex at Agona Kwanyaku to facilitate trade and commerce in the Eastern enclave of the District.

She said it was the hope of President Akufo-Addo Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia led government to provide funds for the construction of new market complex for the residents of Kwanyaku and its adjoining communities.

Addressing the chiefs and people at a ceremony, Mrs Paintsil said the government wanted the market to be revived for their economic benefits to ensure quality living standards for the people.

The project, a World Bank Development Project, is being financed by District Development Fund (DDF) and it would be completed in the next seven months.

‘’We are highly determined to bring back the vibrant market which had been curtailed for over three decades at Agona Kwanyaku to resuscitate economic activities to improve the lives of the people,’’ DCE noted.

Mrs Paintsil said the first phase of the construction works had begun and expressed the hope that the contractor would meet the deadline.

The DCE called on the people of Kwanyaku to cooperate and assist the contractor to ensure speedy completion of the first phase.

Mrs Paintsil reiterated calls on the residents of the town to rally support for the government to continue pursuing aggressive policies and programmes to enhance their wellbeing.

Nana Kweku Asabiri II, Adontenhene of Agona Kwanyaku, urged the people of the town to eschew utterances which would delay the project.

The Adontenhene cautioned that the chiefs and people would not tolerate the abandonment of the market project as happened three years ago and stressed that they expected it to be completed and handed over.

Nana Asabiri said that the chiefs and people were not ready to witness again a situation that occurred in 2020 where similar sod cutting was performed but project was abandoned to the detriment of the people.

The Adontenhen called for equitable distribution and allocation of market stores to every deserving woman devoid of political colours to ensure peace and harmony.

GNA

