Sunyani Municipal Assembly fails to elect Presiding Member 

Sunyani, Feb. 13, GNA – The Sunyani Municipal Assembly on Monday failed to elect a Presiding Member to steer the affairs of the Assembly, after two rounds of voting.



None of the three contestants was able to secure the needed two-thirds of the votes of the 50-member Assembly required for the position, in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission in Sunyani.



In the first round of voting, Mr Yaw Brenya, the Assemblyman for Atoase Electoral Area secured six votes, Mr Appiah Mensah, a government appointee had 24 votes with Mr Abdul Razzack Abdulai, the Assemblyman for Yawhima obtaining 16 votes.



There were three rejected ballots.



Mr Brenya stepped down in the second round of voting, but the Assembly could not decide on Mr Mensah and Mr Abdulai after both contestants failed again to secure the required number of votes.



They obtained 26 and 21 votes, respectively. There were three rejected ballots.



The Assembly is expected to re-convene on Thursday, February 22, 2024, for another election.

