Assembly members urged to consult their electorates in decision making 

By Charles Tawiah

Nkawie (Ash), Feb. 13, GNA – Metropolitan, Municipal and District assembly members have been urged to always consult members in their communities in decision making.

They should also involve community members in development planning and implementation of policies and programmes.

Mr Mahamah Seini, Deputy Minister for Health, who made the call, said section 16 of the 1992 constitution mandated assembly members to maintain close contact with their people on issues and proposals as well as participation in communal activities.

Mr Seini made the call on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, at the inauguration of the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly at Nkawie.

He stressed the need for assembly members to acquaint themselves well with the local government laws to help them avoid needless confrontations with stakeholders in their localities.

Mr Seini charged them to create platforms such as town hall meetings as community engagement tools to enhance the relationships between duty-bearers and citizens.

“Good governance entails active participation of the citizenry in the development process,” he added.

Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, Municipal Chief Executive, charged the assembly members to live up to expectation to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people who voted them to power.

He said the assembly would continue to support them to achieve their performance targets for the benefit of the people.

Mr Awuku, however, warned against the misuse of public funds in the discharge of their duties.

Members of the assembly later voted 100 percent to elect Nana Yim Ahwere Ababio, Toasehene, as the Presiding member (PM).

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

