Explore innovative measures to boost IGF– Minister urges Assembly members    

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Feb. 13, GNA – Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly members to prioritize internal revenue mobilization efforts to generate the needed financial resources for development.

They should put a premium on maximizing their internally generated funds to help them provide development projects and programmes, which would improve the living conditions of their people.

Mr Acheampong made the call at the inauguration of the reconstituted Afigya-Kwabre North District Assembly at Boaman in the Ashanti region.

In all, 15 elected assembly members, seven government appointees and 75 unit committee members, were sworn in to execute their official mandates at the Assembly.

The swearing-in was officiated by the Offinso Circuit Court Judge, Mr Paul Oduro.

Mr Acheampong pointed out the need for the Assembly members to consider their election as an honour to serve the nation.

They should therefore collaborate with all stakeholders and interested parties in the discharge of their duties.

This was the path to attract the people to participate fully in the implementation of projects, understanding government policies and giving their all to nation building.

Mr Kwasi Karikari Acheamfour, District Chief Executive (DCE), congratulated the new members for coming out successfully in the election.

He thanked the outgoing members for their dedicated services, urging them to continue to be supportive of the Assembly.

The event was part of efforts to deepen local governance and the decentralisation system to promote participatory decision-making at the local level.

