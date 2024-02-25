Students urged to acquire technological skills  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), Feb. 25, GNA – Mr Francis Agbemadi, the Volta Regional Director of Education, has advised students to acquire technological skills to be tech-savvy to create self-employed jobs.

This, he said, would help curb the unemployment rate in the country as well as to ensure youth in society become more relevant.

Mr Agbemadi, who was addressing students and educational actors during the 71st anniversary celebration of Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), further urged the students to embrace technology to make relevant impacts in the country.

“When old students are supporting the schools, it should be in line with the 21st-century technology, vocational and technical, and entrepreneurial skills that would promote self-employment job in the future of the young ones,” he stated.

He appealed to the old students to use their various positions to lobby and support their alma mater with modern educational materials that would improve teaching and learning.

Mrs Dr Grace Amey-Obeng, an old student who was the Guest Speaker, charged students to take advantage of the modern technological world.

She urged the students to take online courses to upgrade themselves to fit well in the present technological era.

Mr Innocent Augustt, Headmaster of the school, in his speech, revealed that a total of 2,050 fresh students were placed in the school for the academic year but only 1085 were admitted due to various challenges of the school.

The total number of students population in the school was 4,608 which comprised 1,085 first years with 2,093 and 1430 second and third years respectively with 174 teaching and 38 non-teaching staff.

Mr Augustt also appealed to old students, philanthropists, individuals, and the government to help solve some of the challenges.

He mentioned among others, inadequate dormitories and classrooms, lack of teachers, expansion of the Dining Hall, and infrastructural deficits.

He stated that the school has achieved many successes in the areas of sports, technology, academic performance, the National Maths and Science Quiz, and others which must be celebrated.

Mr Augustt also said it remained their focus to move the school to attain the needed grade ‘A’ status.

The colourful ceremony which was championed by 1974, 1984, 1994-, 1999-, 2004-, and 2014-year groups were witnessed by the old students, Head of Institutions, teachers, students, and others.

It was on the theme “Taking Advantage of Modern Technology for Job Creation and Self-Employment in the Global Economy.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

