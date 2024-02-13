Stop discriminating against Adaklu Senior High Schools – Agbodza to Government

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Tsriefe (V/R), Feb. 13, GNA – Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu, has appealed to the government to stop the discrimination against Senior High Schools in Adaklu.

He noted with concern that the Adaklu Waya and Gbekor Senior High Schools at Adaklu Waya and Adaklu Tsriefe/Abuadi respectively had no functioning bus and pickups.

Mr Agbodza who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, made the appeal during the commissioning and handing over of a kitchen he built for the Gbekor SHS at a ceremony at the school.

The kitchen, which cost GH¢200,000, was constructed by Papatsitsia Construction Company within six months.

Mr Agbodza said both teachers and students of the two schools teach and learn respectively in challenging environments, which he said affected teaching and learning.

He noted that some schools which already had buses were being given more by the government whilst schools such as those in Adaklu which had none were neglected.

He said that the Adaklu SHS which was built several years ago had no teachers’ bungalows.

Mr Agbodza explained that teachers and students in Adaklu also deserved their fair share of the national cake adding “government must stop the discrimination and distribute the national cake evenly.”

He said though the kitchen was a stop gap measure, the government should make good its promise of turning the school into a boarding one if only they could build a kitchen but was quick to remind it that” the boarding school system goes with other facilities.”

Mr Agbodza praised Togbe Edem, a chief at Adaklu Tsriefe for singlehandedly providing the access road to the school.

He said he would continue to invest in education in the area to help students improve their skills quality and enable them to compete with others elsewhere.

The Minority Chief Whip noted that the only natural resource in Adaklu was its human resources which needed to be harnessed.

He promised to enhance the package for the best teacher award he instituted in the district as a form of motivation to the hard-working teachers in the district.

Mr Sylvanus Plaha, Adaklu District Coordinating Director said the kitchen was coming from a scarce resource and appealed to the authorities of the school to take care of it to help prolong its lifespan.

Mr Mac-Peter Dunatonu, the District Director of Education praised the MP for his efforts in providing the needs of not only the two SHSs but also the basic schools.

Mr Segbe Habel Agbee, Headmaster of the school said the kitchen came at the opportune time as it would help improve the scanty population of the school.

Master Ebenezer Soglo, Senior Prefect of the school said the school lacked potable water and sporting facilities and appealed to Mr. Agbodza to come to their aid.

In response, the MP said the ultimate solution to the water problem was when the fourth phase of the five-district water project currently being undertaken was completed.

GNA

