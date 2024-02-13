Newly elected members of Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly inaugurated

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Feb. 13, GNA – The newly elected assembly members and government appointees of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) have been inaugurated to see to the development and transformation of the Metropolis for the next four years.

They comprise 45 elected members and 21 government appointees.

They are enjoined by sections 12(1) and 13 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), to formulate and execute plans, programmes and strategies for the effective mobilisation of resources for the development of the Metropolis.

The members were sworn in by Mr Justice Kofi Akrowiah, a Justice of the Cape Coast High Court, who represented the Chief Justice, and inaugurated by Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of Local Government Service, representing President Nana Addo Dunkwa Akufo-Addo.

He entreated the members to be selfless, devoted and accountable in the discharge of their mandate.

He urged them to build good working relationships with their colleagues, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Members of Parliament, staff of the Assembly and their constituents.

“Establish strong partnerships and collaborate with the local government structures, particularly the urban, town, zonal and area councils, unit committees and traditional authorities as well as other identifiable groups to facilitate the work of the District Assembly,” he said.

Dr Ato Arthur urged the metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs) to improve generating of funds internally and create innovative ways of mobilising resources for development.

He advised the newly constituted assembly to integrate government’s development priorities in their action plan to ensure uniformed growth.

It was also important to acquaint themselves with all the relevant laws on local governance to avoid conflicts with the mayor, chiefs, and other key stakeholders.

In the spirit of citizens’ participation, he challenged the Assembly to create platforms including town hall meetings, community durbars and digital technologies to ensure citizens contributed to the development of the Metropolis.

Mr Ernest Arthur, the Mayor of Cape Coast, appealed to the assembly members to put Cape Coast first in all their endeavours.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, said Cape Coast faced countless problems, which required deliberate action by the assembly members and traditional authorities to address.

He was particularly concerned about the poor sanitation in the metropolis and truancy among children and called for immediate action to save the situation.

“It is the responsibility of assembly members and the traditional authority to put things right. Your powers are not confined to your respective areas alone. Lend your support to other areas to build Cape Coast together,” he said.

The paramount chief reprimanded the Assembly members for their lateness, which led to the late start of the inaugural ceremony and urged them to kill that trait.

GNA

