Ga West Assembly inaugurates newly elected members

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – Mr Clement N.L. Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, has urged Assembly Members to put their political and self interests aside to discharge their duties to the utmost satisfaction of their constituents.

“Let me remind newly elected Assembly Members that some of their responsibilities are clearly outlined in section 16 (1) of the Local Governance Act 2016, Act 936,” he said.

“The Act stipulates that Assembly Members must give appropriate consideration to both the national and local interests of the populace.”

Mr Wilkinson gave the advice at the swearing in of newly elected Assembly Members, Unit Committee Members and Government Appointees at the ninth inauguration of the Ga West Municipal Assembly at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

They were 85-unit committee members, 17 assembly members-elect, and eight government appointees.

They were inaugurated by Dr John Kumah, the Deputy Minister of Finance, and sworn into office by Mrs Justice Priscilla Dapaah-Mireku of the Amasaman High Court.

He said: “It is true that the people in your various towns or communities have chosen you to serve as assembly members, and as such, you are required to live up to the expectations of those who voted you into office and to the task at hand.”

“You are to serve your people and country at the local government level during the four years of your term in a method and manner that would enable people to recognize that they are genuinely involved in the governance and decision-making of the country.”

He asked the members to constantly be in readiness to serve the people by listening to their concerns.

“This will inure to your being regarded as conscientious, responsible, and receptive to the assembly and as representative of the electorates.”

Mr Wilkinson called on the members and the management staff of the assembly to cooperate to ensure success in their activities.

“I am requiring you to work for unison as a corporate body with the shared objective of serving the good people of Ga West Municipality while bringing development to the area,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were Mr Akwasi Afrifa-Mensah, Member of Parliament for Amasaman, and some chiefs from the area.

