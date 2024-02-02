Stonebwoy to feature on Rick Ross’ African music project

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA – American renowned rapper Rick Ross has expressed keen interest in working with multiple-award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy.

Rick Ross made this revelation in an Instagram post where he unveiled his plans to collaborate with some African artistes.

In a viral video, the Grammy award-winning artiste mentioned a few African musicians he intends to work with, and they include Nigeria’s Yemi Alade and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz.

The highly anticipated partnership between Stonebwoy and Rick Ross has created an exciting buzz on social media, with netizens elated with the news.

Stonebwoy has over the years grown his global brand, having collaborated with the likes of Sean Paul, Bennie Man, Keri Hilson, and Angelique Kidjo, among others.

Stonebwoy also teaming up with Rick Ross would certainly solidify his position as one of the topmost Ghanaian music brands on the international stage.

