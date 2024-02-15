STMA builds ultra-modern KG block for Ahanta Akromakrom 

By Emmanuel Gamson,

Akromakrom (W/R), Feb. 15, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has handed over an ultra-modern two-unit Kindergarten (KG) block with auxiliary facilities to the Ahanta Akromakrom Community to improve access to quality early childhood education.

The block, built at a cost of GHC598,950.73, has a dining hall, office, storeroom, kitchen, washroom, furniture and enclosed fencing for the St. James Anglican School at Ahanta Akromakrom.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), at the handing-over ceremony, said the provision of the facility was in line with the Assembly’s plans to improve access to quality teaching and learning in the rural zones within the Metropolis.

He noted that a good foundation of education was essential to the overall well-being of pupils, hence the facility to nurture a quality workforce for the nation.

“The Assembly’s commitment towards education is unwavering, thus providing the ultra-modern kindergarten for the St. James Anglican School to serve the needs of the early childhood education in the area,” Mr Issah said.

He noted that the Assembly had deliberate plans to improve access to quality education in rural communities through the provision of modern classroom blocks, furniture and other teaching and learning materials.

Mr Issah, therefore, appealed to parents to collaborate with the school’s authorities to ensure they collectively nurtured their children to have a brighter future.

“As parents, we must pay attention to the educational needs of our children and regularly visit their schools to enquire about their performance as some portray different characters at school from when at home,” he added.

The MCE reiterated the need for the community and school authorities to properly maintain the facility to serve its purpose in the long term.

Mrs Sally Nelly Coleman, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education, commended the Assembly for the facility, which would improve early childhood education in the community.

She said trained teachers had been posted there to enhance teaching and ensure quality early childhood development and appealed to parents to enrol their children in the school.

GNA

