Stand-in Coach of Cote D’ Ivoire still “dreaming” after reaching the finals

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Feb. 8, GNA – Emerse Faé Stand-in Coach of Cote D’ Ivoire guided his team to the finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the substantive head coach resigned from his position.

Coach Fae took over from Jean Louis Gasset after their disastrous outing in the group stages, which saw them lose 4-0 to Equatorial Guinea.

The Coach is a post-match interview described their recent feat as a “dream”.

“I am very happy, very moved, it’s like a dream,” he told the media after beating DR Congo 1-0.

“I told the players: you are 27 players and I count on everyone.

“If we want to win this competition, we would win it with all 27…I’ve been telling the players that everyone is important, including those in the stands, and they understood the message.”

Touching on the game against Nigeria in the finals, he said “We would take stock in the next two days, we will analyse Nigeria, even though we played them in the group stage, we will see the strategy to implement for the final,”.

Dreams may become reality if the Elephants maintain this momentum.

Faé’s rescue mission could earn a fairytale ending by winning the AFCON on home soil.

GNA

