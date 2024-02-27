SONA: President to launch One-tablet-per-student in March 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Feb 27, GNA-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the one-tablet per-student policy at the Senior High School level will be formally launched by March.

The President in his 2024 State of the Nation Address said the initiative would help bridge the gap between disadvantaged and privileged students.

“Indeed, the one-tablet-per-student policy at the Senior High School level is being rolled out and will formally be launched by me next month. It is a great tool to help bridge the gap between disadvantaged and privileged students.”

The President said a lot of resources had gone into the provision of infrastructure at all levels of the education system.

“But a lot remains to be done. Many basic schools require more adequate classrooms, and furniture, and the environment in some of these schools can be made more suitable for learning and teaching,” he said.

He noted that some Senior High Schools, especially the community schools recently absorbed into the formal GES structure, lacked the facilities that the established schools took for granted.

The President said: “We must all express our gratitude to the teachers in such schools who manage, despite the difficulties, to bring out the best in their students and sometimes succeed in achieving great results. They exemplify the best in the Ghanaian and give us hope for the future.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

