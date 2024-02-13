Sissala East failed to elect a Presiding Member 

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UW/R), Feb. 13, GNA – The newly inaugurated Sissala East Municipal Assembly failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) to steer affairs of the Assembly after the members were inaugurated in Tumu.

After two rounds of voting, at the inauguration, none of the three contenders got the required votes confirmed.

Mr Charles Oteng Bonsra, the Sissala East Director of the Electoral Commission supervised the election.

Mr Diau-Ulla Asanti, managed four votes representing 12.12 per cent, Mr Peter Forkor Nandzo had 12 votes representing 36.36 per cent while Mr Adamu Osman Kajia polled 16 votes representing 48.48 per cent.

The inauguration ceremony was performed by Professor Daniel Bagah in Tumu on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a speech read on behalf of the President, he tasked the newly elected assembly members to maintain close contact with their electoral areas by consulting the people of the areas on issues to be discussed at the Assembly.

“There is the need to meet the electorate before and after each meeting with reports and decisions of the Assembly as spelled out in section 16 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936)”, the President said.

He charged the various assemblies to create platforms for stakeholders using participatory tools and processes including town hall meetings, and community durbars to establish a strong linkage between duty bearers and the citizens as provided by sections 40 to 48 of the Local Governance Act, which guaranteed citizens’ rights to participate in the District Assemblies processes.

The President reminded them that: “Your people require of you, selflessness, devotion to duty, and accountable stewardship towards improving the quality of life of the people.”

Meanwhile, after consultation, the Sissala East Municipal Assembly adjourned sitting for the next 10 days after both rounds failed to secure 2/3 of any of the three PM aspirants of the assembly members’ votes.

In a related development, the Sissala West Assembly in Gwollu voted to confirm Mr Nyamawero Navei who stood unopposed as Presiding member after being sworn in.

GNA

