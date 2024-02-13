Royal Cozy Hills Hotel murder: Seven suspects arrested

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.12, GNA—Seven suspects have so far been arrested in relation to the murder of Mr Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Cozy Hills Hotel, at Jirapa in the Upper West Region, according to the Ghana Police Service

The suspects: Kumbata Kwaku, Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey, Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, who are all workers at the Hotel, are in Police custody assisting the investigation.

The deceased was found on February 11, 2024, lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel.

A news brief from the Police said they would continue with investigations to bring the perpetrator(s) to face justice.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

