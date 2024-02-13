Shai-Osudoku Assembly Members should promote decentralisation, pursue interest of residents 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – Members of the Shai-Osudoku District Assembly have been urged to seek the interest of residents, deepen local governance and promote decentralisation.

Mr David Quaye Annang, a former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and current Vice Chairman, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), who made the call, said, Members must live beyond reproach, work in unison, and not pursue their egotistic interest.

Mr Annang said this when he represented the President, Nana Akufo Addo at the Inauguration of the 8th Shai-Osudoku District Assembly, under the theme: “Togetherness and Progress,” where 34 officers took their Oaths of Secrecy and Allegiance, administered by Her Worship, Bridget Akpe Akattah, District Magistrate.

In total, 22 Assembly Members, 10 government appointees, the District Chief Executive and the MP who has no voting right were inaugurated officially into office.

He said they were obligated as a team to change the status quo and push for development at the local level to enable citizens access basic public services rather than depending on central government.

Mr Annang said progress within the district could easily be achieved by building good working relationship with colleague Assembly Members, DCE, MP and the people.

He said: “It is through these partnerships that the ideals of local governance are optimized for the benefit of the people. I entreat you to work and create innovative ways of mobilising the needed resources for the development within your areas.”

He urged the Assembly Members to let policies like the Local Economic Development Policy and Action Plan and National Rural Development Policy guide their decision-making processes, adding that any local projects needed to align with these national policies.

Mr Fred Offei, District Chief Executive (DCE) Shai-Osudoku, called on the Assembly Members to stay committed, find strength in unity and diversity and to help build the district together.

“I assure all Assembly Members, Unit Committee Members and government appointees that I am prepared to collaborate with you to tackle all our key development issues in our districts,” he said.

The event also saw the election of a Presiding Member, approval of English and Dangbe languages to be used at the General Assembly and adoption of Assembly’s Model Standing Orders.

Mr Noah Sabutey, a former Assembly Member, Agomeda Electoral Area and Presiding Member in the 7th Assembly, joined the 8th Assembly as a government appointee and was once again elected as the Presiding Member.

He contested and garnered 24 votes out of the total votes of 33 (more than two-thirds) as against Ignatius Dordoe, the longest serving Assembly Member for Natriku Electoral Area.

Mr Dordoe, who first became Assembly Member in 2010, and had won four tenures, polled 9 votes.

The swearing-in ceremony for the Unit Committee Members has been scheduled for later and will be done by the Mr Fred Offei, the DCE.

GNA

