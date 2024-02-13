Presiding Member election in Wa Municipal Assembly ends unsuccessfully  

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), Feb. 13, GNA – Attempts by the Wa Municipal Assembly (WMA) to choose a Presiding Member (PM) for the newly inaugurated Assemble is not successful after two rounds of voting.

The Wa Municipal Electoral Commission, led by its Director, Mr Ben Alaglo, supervised the election held on Monday after the Assembly had been inaugurated.

Mr Siita Rauf, a PM aspirant for the WMA had 21 votes out of 46 valid votes cast while his contender, Mr Daubile Alhassan Ibrahim had 25 votes after the first round of voting.

After the second round of voting, Mr Siita Rauf had 23 votes while Mr Daubile Alhassan Ibrahim also had 23 votes out of 46 valid votes cast.

This fell short of the requirement of the law, which demands that a person must obtain at least two-thirds of the total members of the Assembly to be elected as a PM.

Both aspirants had promised to bring a difference in leadership of the Assembly by ensuring that political division within the assembly was minimised if not bridged entirely.

Following the unsuccessful election of the PM, Pognaa Faati Korey, the Wa Municipal Coordinating Director, adjourned the sitting to a later date within the next 10 days.

“We will have to meet again within 10 days. We will notify you (the Assembly Members) when the date is set,” she said.

