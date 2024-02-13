Election 2024: PNC targets ten seats in Northern Region 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA- The People’s National Convention (PNC) says it is working diligently to secure seats in Parliament in the 2024 General Election as part of its reform strategy.

The Party said it had identified ten seats in the Northern Region and was certain of winning them in the parliamentary elections.

Ms Janet Asana Nabla, General Secretary, PNC, said the Party would keep those targeted seats confidential as part of its operational strategy and would field candidates with the pedigree to compete successfully.

She said the Party’s ability to secure seats in Parliament would be an important step towards repositioning the PNC as a serious force capable of breaking the monopoly held by the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

“Our parliament needs neutrality. We can’t continue to put NPP and NDC who will go and fight for their political parties and not the interest of the people. That defeats the purpose for which Parliament was established,” she said.

Ms Nabla said the PNC “will bring back the real reason why Parliament was formed to ensure that the institution enact laws that are beneficial to Ghanaians.”

The PNC lost its only seat (Builsa South) in 2016 but failed to secure a seat in the 2020 General Election.

Mr Alhassan Azong, who had occupied the Builsa South seat on the ticket of the PNC for two terms, lost to the NDC’s Clement Apaak in 2016.

Ms Nabla said the PNC’s parliamentary candidates in Builsa South, Sissalla East, and Talensi constituencies performed well in the 2020 elections.

She said the Party would build on the gains in 2020 and return to Parliament.

Touching on the PNC’s internal elections, Ms Nabla said the Party was in the process of completing its regional executive elections.

She said the regional elections would be followed by the national elections on March 2, 2024, and the presidential elections on March 24, 2024.

She urged supporters of the PNC “not to panic” and assured that the Party would mobilise the needed resources to ensure smooth and timely conduct of the internal primaries.

Ms Nabla said the Party would announce “strong policy decisions” that would offer proposed solutions to the challenges confronting the country after its internal elections.

She said the policies would include payment of allowances to single mothers, reforms in Parliament to bar MPs from doubling as ministers, among other constitutional reforms.

GNA

