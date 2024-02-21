Sankana Traditional Council Congratulates Greater Accra Regional Minister 

Credit: Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, Feb. 21, GNA – The Sankana Traditional Council in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region has congratulated Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover on his nomination as the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

In a congratulatory statement, Naa Pagranige Sakoe Mornah III, the President of the Sankana Traditional Council, extended the council’s heartfelt felicitations and noted that Mr Titus Glover’s dedication to public service and outstanding leadership qualities had once again manifested and recognised.

Naa Mornah III on behalf of the Council, said he did not doubt that Mr Glover would excel in his new role as his track record of extemporary service, as a Minister for Transport, speaks volumes about his commitment to the betterment of his constituents and Ghana as a whole.

“Additionally, your recent appointment as Managing Director of VALCO further underscores your capability to lead with distinction,” the statement said.

“As you prepare to undertake this new responsibility as the Greater Accra Regional Minister nominee, I have every confidence in your ability to bring about positive change, foster development, and promote the welfare of the people in the region,” the statement added.

Naa Mornah said the wealth of experience and unwavering dedication to service, positioned the nominee as an exemplary leader who would undoubtedly make significant contributions to the development advancement of the Greater Accra Region. Please, accept the Council’s congratulations once again on your well-deserved nomination and we look forward to witnessing your continued successes and the positive Impacts your rule will bring to the lives of the people,” the Council said.

The Sankana Naa and the Sankana Traditional Council have bestowed a chieftaincy title Naa Siengbogiuon Mr Glover, which it said was a testimony to the respect and admiration he commanded within his community and beyond.

GNA

