GES commiserates with family of late Aburi Girls student 

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA- The Ghana Education Service has extended its condolences to the family of the late Stacy Okyere, a first-year student at Aburi Girls’ Senior High School.

She died on February 4, 2024, after a short illness on campus.

A statement signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit, GES, to the Ghana News Agency said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

The statement said an internal investigation was ongoing, and that the management of GES was working with the law enforcement agencies to independently investigate the matter.

It said the leadership of GES had deployed a nine-member team of counsellors to beef up the Guidance and Counseling Department of the school to provide psychosocial support for the students and staff.

Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of GES, on Monday 12th February 2024, led a delegation to the school and visited the residence of the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

The delegation, among other things, inspected the school’s fifteen-bed infirmary and interacted with the nurses at the facility.

The Service assured stakeholders and the public of its continuous commitment to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

GNA

