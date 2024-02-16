Resort to Alternative Dispute Resolution to settle differences – High Court Judge

By Alex Gyawu Asante

Bodi (WN/R), Feb. 16, GNA – Justice Kwame Amoako, a Sefwi-Wiawso High Court Judge, has urged the citizenry to resort to the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution systems to settle their disputes in the communities.

He said it was necessary to help ease the pressure on the courts in cases management, and subsequently aid in expediting judgments.

He said this at a ceremony to commission a newly built Court Complex, at Sefwi-Bodi in the Western North Region.

Justice Amoako who stood in for the Chief Justice, said the Judiciary Council was committed to bringing Courts closer to the people of Bodi to help reduce the time and resources they spent to travel to other parts of the region to access same service.

Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah, the Bodi District Chief Executive, thanked the Government for the edifice, and advised the workers who would be using the facility to make good use of the place.

Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio, the Chief of Sefwi-Bodi, lauded the Government for the edifice, and said it was a great step in improving the justice delivery system in the country.

He appealed to the people to have confidence in the court system and seek legal redress on disputes and not to take the law into their own hands.

“We must not see the court, and the staff who will be taking over the new district court as bad people, but rather support them to perform their duties diligently as expected of them,” he advised.

GNA

