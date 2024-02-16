Commonwealth Day 2024 to be observed on March 11

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Commonwealth Day 2024 will be observed on Monday March 11, under the theme ‘One Resilient Common Future,’ Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland has announced.

A statement issued by the Commonwealth Secretariat indicated the Day would start with many events and activities, such as faith and civic gatherings, debates, school assemblies, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural events.

Commonwealth Day is celebrated yearly by people across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe in pursuit of sustainability and peace among the over 2.5 billion Commonwealth citizens.

“Each year, we observe Commonwealth Day to recognise, celebrate and invigorate our 56 member states, all of whom are committed to the Commonwealth Charter. This year’s theme underscores the collective strength that enables us to confront and overcome present challenges, emerging with resilience. This paves the way for a future where wealth is not just widespread but genuinely equitable.

“We have countries which are amongst both the smallest and largest in the world. What binds us together is our shared values, and those include a commitment to ensuring stronger and stable governance, a more sustainable environment, robust economies, and societies that empower Commonwealth citizens,” the Secretary-General said.

On behalf of the Commonwealth, Secretary-General Scotland wished His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, a complete and fast recovery.

The statement indicated that countries would commemorate the Day by reading the Commonwealth Proclamation, hosting celebratory events, or devoting the week to educating citizens about the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Secretariat’s website will serve as a central hub, providing free and accessible resources to support these activities.

According to the statement, a reception would be held in London, the headquarters of the Commonwealth Secretariat, to welcome invited representatives from across the Commonwealth.

“Additionally, a vibrant multicultural, multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey on 11 March will celebrate the rich tapestry of the Commonwealth’s people, history, and culture.

The event promises reflections, performances, and readings by individuals spanning the diverse nations of the Commonwealth. Each year, one of the highlights of Commonwealth Day is the procession of Commonwealth flags at Westminster Abbey, with young flag bearers representing each of the 56 member states,” the release noted.

This year’s Commonwealth Day events would also include a contingent of Speakers and Presiding Officers from the Commonwealth countries, UK Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and the UK nations, specially invited by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons in the UK.

During Commonwealth Week in March, world leaders, foreign ministers, young advocates, and other Commonwealth delegates will convene for wide-ranging discussions.

Together, they will deliberate and decide on collective actions to solve shared challenges while suggesting initiatives that empower people, encourage growth, and bring transformative change.

One of these initiatives is the declaration of the Commonwealth Year of Youth, which has put a focus on increasing projects to support the 1.5 billion young people of the Commonwealth.

The statement said that this year’s Commonwealth Day theme reflects the focus of the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which will be held in Samoa in October 2024.

On April 26, 2024, the 75th Anniversary of the modern Commonwealth will also be celebrated.

GNA

