Qatar: Hamas gives ‘positive’ response to ceasefire proposal

Doha, eb 6, (dpa/GNA) – Hamas has handed over a response to the proposal on a renewed ceasefire in Gaza, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

“We have received a response from Hamas, it has several observations but in general, it is a positive response,” he told a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha.

“It leads us to optimism,” Mohammed added.

Blinken said they have been studying the response, and that, it has been passed on to Israel.

In a statement, Hamas confirmed delivering their reply to mediators Qatar and Egypt, adding, that it has dealt with the proposal “in a positive spirit.”

