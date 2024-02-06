Senegalese parliament vote postpones presidential election to December

DAKAR, Feb. 6 (Xinhua/GNA) — Senegal’s parliament, on Monday, adopted a bill postponing the presidential election until Dec. 15 this year.

Deputies from the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition and the main opposition Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), voted on the bill, which enjoyed majority backing.

The bill was proposed by PDS deputies, following the rejection for dual nationality of their candidate, Karim Wade, by the Constitutional Council. In addition to the bill, PDS deputies accused two members of the Constitutional Council of corruption and conflicts of interest, pushing the national assembly to set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, on Saturday announced the postponement of the presidential election, originally scheduled for Feb. 25. in a message broadcast to the nation, just a few hours before the start of the electoral campaign, but he did not give a specific date.

Twenty candidates have now been cleared by the Constitutional Council, to compete in the polls. Sall has decided not to run for a third term.

