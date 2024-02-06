German president wishes King Charles speedy recovery

London, Feb 6, (dpa/GNA) – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has wished Britain’s King Charles III a quick recovery, as he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

“It was with great regret that I heard of your illness. Allow me to extend my warmest wishes for a speedy and complete recovery, both personally and on behalf of my German compatriots,” Steinmeier wrote in a letter, according to the president’s office on Tuesday.

“I am sure that you are in the best medical hands,” he continued.

“You are a great friend of Germany and I am very grateful for this friendship. I greatly appreciate our exchange and look forward to continuing it soon. I wish you, as well as Queen Camilla and the entire royal family, much strength in the coming weeks.”

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that 75-year-old Charles, had been diagnosed with cancer, and that outpatient treatment, had already begun. Few other details about his condition have been released.

The king will not make any public appearances for the duration of the treatment, the palace said.

GNA

