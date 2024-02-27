President presents SONA to Parliament

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb 27, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has begun delivering his penultimate State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution imposes an obligation on Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker and the Judiciary to receive the President’s Message on the State of the Nation.

The President was received into the Chamber by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, together with Mr Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader.

Dignitaries at the event include the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Hajia Samira, Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo and the spouse, and the Wife of the Speaker, Madam Alice Adjoa Yornas.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings are present.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

