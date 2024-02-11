Police detain one person in connection with death of “Jirapa Dubai” CEO

By Philip Tengzu

Wa (UW/R), Feb. 11, GNA – The police have detained one person in connection with the death of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Cozy Hills Hotel (Jirapa Dubai) at Jirapa in the Upper West Region to assist in investigations.

A statement from the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Accra, said the police had commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of the CEO.

“The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited the scene of the incident. One person has since been detained to assist in the investigation,” it said.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, has deployed a team of investigators and experts, led by the Director-General/CID, to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident,” the statement said.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel on 11th

February, 2024.

The Royal Cozy Hills Hotel, known as “Jirapa Dubai” is the biggest hospitality facility in the Upper West Region.

The CEO was allegedly murdered in one of the hotel rooms, which had shocked the people in the area, with many living in fear.

GNA

