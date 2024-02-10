Oti residents share varied views on Bawumia’s Vision 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Feb 10, GNA-Some residents in the Oti Region have given varied views on Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s national address on his vision for the country.

These groups cut across civil servants, traders, beauticians, artisans, and floating voters.

Some in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Krachi West constituency, have commended the Vice President for making National Service non-mandatory for graduates who yearn to secure immediate jobs after completion of tertiary education.

Others described the address as unimpressive to eliminate the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy), betting tax, and other taxes including the recently introduced emission levy.

In Biakoye constituency, many pointed out that Dr Bawumia played a role in implementing the E-Levy and cannot absolve himself from the passage of the levy into law and questioned the credibility of his current commitment to abolish those taxes.

In a divergent view from Nkwanta North Constituency, Mr Philip Kwaku Konja (floating voter) said combating corruption through cashless economy, some residents were elated that digitization initiative was the way forward to reduce corruption in the country.

The story was similar in Krachi East constituency, where a section of residents acknowledged the Vice President for stressing that they have recruited 100,000 more health workers, 100,000 teachers and have doubled fire service personnel recruitment.

Madam Grace Akos Namouah, a beautician and resident in Krachi East constituency said she was a witness to some people employed by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Some groups and individuals from the artisans’ industry lauded the Vice President and his government for creating 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 regardless of the global economic challenges.

At Krachi Nchumuru constituency, traders who spoke to GNA stated that, VEEP attempt to act as an innocent bystander in the government makes him a dishonest person the country cannot trust.

Some wanted Dr Bawumia to boldly accept some policy failure and prove that some of his advice had been snubbed in the last seven years, leading to the economic conundrum being experienced, though a global scenario.

GNA

