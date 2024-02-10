Let’s allow Bawumia to thread new path—Prof. Agyeman-Duah 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.10, GNA—Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a former United Nations Senior Governance Advisor, says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs a chance to prove himself as President of Ghana.

He said though Dr Bawumia may have made certain comments whilst in opposition or as chairman of the Economic Management Team, he was now trying to thread a new path and should be allowed.

“…the challenge will always be what you said in the past. If Ghanaians were to vote against what was said in the past then I’m not sure any of our politicians would get our votes.”

“History of their politics do not convince me, but this is what we have and for most Ghanaians, including myself we find it difficult to maybe even believe what Dr Mawumia has said, but as some people have said, maybe he needs his own chance to prove himself. After all he said he’s a driver’s mate.”

Prof Agyeman-Duah made the comments on Saturday during a political discussion on an Accra-based television programme.

He said given the condition of Ghana’s economy, it was expected that candidates would project a new vision to fundamentally change the economy and move Ghana away from a dependent economy to an independent or interdependent economy.

He complained about the attitude of politicians and their readiness to spew falsehood when in opposition to win power.

“Our politics have not given us the kind of leadership that could help liberate us. When politicians are in opposition, they are prepared to say anything they want in order to win elections but in power they find it difficult to meet the level Ghanaians are expecting,” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to judge the statements of leaders and make decisions accordingly during elections.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a panelist on the show, disagreed with Prof Agyeman-Duah for generalising the attitude of politicians and asked him to be fair in his remarks.

“Prof should be fair to politicians. When people display dishonesty, call them by their names and condemn them. Stop lumping all of us together.”

“John Mahama has been running mate to Prof Mills and Vice President before. Did you ever hear him say that he was a mere mate to Prof Mills so, whatever mess happened during his tenure should be attributed to Prof Mills and that he had no decision making power?”

“Did you hear President Mahama make such excuses? Did you hear him running away from responsibilities? Anytime there was a problem, he took responsibility as leaders ought to do and said he will fix it. Don’t visit the sins of Bawumia on John Mahama and other politicians. We are not party to this kind of odious hypocrisy and double standards that Bawumia continues to display,” he said angrily.

Mr Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, Aide to Vice President Dr Bawumia, said notwithstanding the difficulties encountered between 2021 and 2022, the New Patriotic Party had a superior record as managers of the economy than the NDC.

GNA

