Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd receives ISO/IEC 27001 certification

Accra, Feb.14, GNA – Opportunity International Savings and Loans (OISL) has received cyber security ISO/IEC 27001 certification from Certi-Trust, a global certification body specializing in information security, cybersecurity, and privacy protection.

The certification, in line with the Bank of Ghana’s directive to Financial Institutions to improve their Cyber and Information Security space goes to attest to OISL’s successful re-inforcement of its defenses against cyber threats and its commitment to robust information security services.

A statement from OISL to the Ghana News Agency noted that it also underscored the company’s dedication to safeguarding customer information and ensuring regulatory compliance in line with Bank of Ghana’s to financial institutions to improve their information and cyber security space.

It also said that OISL engaged the services of Innovate Ghana to lead through the certification process.

Organizations are required to implement risk management processes to identify potential threats, evaluate their impact, and develop appropriate mitigation strategies.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification is an International Standard Certification that stresses on the importance of identifying and assessing Information Security risks by offering a comprehensive and thorough framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving Financial Institution’s Information Security Management Systems.

With this certification, Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd therefore becomes one of the very few Savings and Loans Institutions to have achieved this important and regulatory milestone, the statement said.

GNA

