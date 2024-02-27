Ohio African Community Excellence Awards appoints Suncity FM CEO as Board Member

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 26, GNA – The Ohio African Community Excellence Awards in the United States of America has appointed Mr Ransford Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sunyani-based Suncity FM as a Board Member.

The US-based Ohio African Community Excellence Awards is a leading award scheme to recognise individuals, groups, businesses and organisations making a remarkable impact on the African communities in Ohio.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ransford Antwi as a Board Member to its Board of Directors, effective immediately”, a statement issued and signed by Mr Jeo Appiah, the CEO of the Awards stated.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said “Mr Antwi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having served in various leadership positions in his career”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Ransford Antwi to join our Board”, it indicated, saying “his passion and dedication to our mission will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our community”.

“Ohio African Excellence Awards is confident that Mr Antwi will provide strong leadership and guidance to the Board, driving the organisation’s continued success and growth”.

Mr Antwi in an interview with the GNA expressed his excitement about joining the organisation, stating, “I am honoured to be part of Ohio African Community Excellence Awards and look forward to contributing to its important work”.

GNA

