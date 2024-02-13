NLA builds ultra-modern toilet facility for Odumase community

By Regina Benneh

Odumase (BR), Feb. 12, GNA – The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has funded the construction and completion of an ultra-modern water-closet toilet facility project for the Odumase Community in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The project was initiated by Madam Amma Fimpomaa, a defeated Election 2024 parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Sunyani West, who is also the National Coordinator of Good Causes Foundation of the NLA.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony to hand over the project to the community, Madam Frimpomaa entreated the residents and the general public to practice good and proper sanitation to maintain environmental best practices to prevent outbreak of diseases.

She observed improper sanitation practices created environmental health problems that could affect a whole community with diverse infectious diseases, saying sometimes it resulted in epidemics, causing unexpected deaths.

Madam Frimpomaa hoped the presence of the facility would help, particularly to save the people from practicing open defecation which contributed to the outbreak of diseases like cholera in communities.

Touching on the activities of the Foundation, Madam Frimpomaa said it was the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the NLA, saying the provision of the project was thus in line with the Authorities objective of giving back to Ghanaians as the its existence and sustenance over the years resulted from the support and patronage of its products and services by the general public.

She announced the Authority had already constructed and inaugurated over 16 toilet facilities, provided bole holes to some selected communities, and supported the vulnerable such as widows and physically challenged persons in the country.

Madam Frimpomaa advised the public to be wary of fake lottery operators in the country who might try to dupe them because some fraudsters’ mode of operation in the lottery business had been receiving their unsuspected victims’ money with the view to doubling it for them but ended as fraud.

Mr Evans Kusi-Boadum, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) thanked the NLA for the provision of the facility and advised the people to maintain it well for its long-lasting use not only in their own interest but for the benefit of the generation yet unborn.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

