Deepen local governance, decentralisation —President urges Assembly members 

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Denu (VR), Feb. 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Assembly members to give true meaning to local governance and decentralisation for development of their electoral areas.

He said though the Constitution has clearly spelt out the process through which governance should be decentralised to the local level, not much had been achieved in that regard after 30 years of its promulgation.

President Akufo-Addo who made the call in an inaugural speech delivered on his behalf at Denu-Tokor, Ketu South by Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said he expected the Assembly members to champion the change to deepen the deliberative, legislative, and executive roles of the District Assembly.

The President said: “The instinct of the average citizen is still to look towards Accra or their Members of Parliament for things that fall within the remit of the District Assembly.”

“I am expecting that you would change the status quo and deepen local governance and decentralisation to enable citizenry have access to public and basic services in their districts rather than commuting to Accra for such services.”

“This calls for continuous capacity building programmes by the Institute of Local Government Studies (LGS) and other relevant academic institutions to enable you carry out your responsibilities/duties devolved to you by law, as an Assembly member,” he added.

The President entreated them to work closely with each other, establish strong partnerships and collaborate with the local structures including traditional leaders and identifiable groups to create innovative ways to generate revenue to develop their areas.

He reminded the Assembly members of their mandate to support the government to deliver on its programmes and policies to benefit their people, thus, charged them together with the District Chief Executives that in their deliberations, planning and decision making for development, “ensure that you localise these national development priorities into local actions.”

The national development priorities he referred to were Government’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (2022-2025), Agenda for Jobs II and Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All.

Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South congratulated the Assembly members, telling them that their election and appointment was a mark of the confidence the people had in them therefore, they were expected to live up to the responsibilities of Assembly member.

He prompted newly elected and appointed members to learn and be conversant with the Local Governance Act 936 of 2016 and the model standing order as that would “guide you in our deliberations and enhance your full participation in our governance system.”

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South in an interview with Ghana News Agency agreed with the President’s call for local assemblies to mobilise needed resources.

He said the assemblies ought to re-energise, re-strategise and generate income so we can sustain development of our areas in cases where disbursement of District Assembly Common Fund delays, for instance.”

She expressed disappointment over the government’s silence on the flooding disaster that hit parts of her constituency where flood waters had remained in people’s homes.

