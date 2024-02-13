Juaboso DCE urges Assembly members to help mobilise revenue for development 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Juaboso (WN/R), Feb. 13, GNA – Mr Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante, Juaboso District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Western North Region, has called on Assembly members to work collectively to help mobilise enough Internally Generated Funds (IGF) for the progress and development of the district.

He said as representatives of the various communities, they were mandated to help the Assembly to generate enough revenue to undertake various projects needed to realise the development objectives of the area.

He made the call when he addressed assembly members at the inauguration of the Eighth Assembly of the Juaboso District Assembly.

Mr Agyei implored the Assembly members to build a good working relationship with traditional authorities, their colleagues, and all major stakeholders within the district for growth and development.

“It is my expectation that this eighth Assembly will be part of the team that will help change the status quo by relying much on local governance and decentralisation in accessing public and basic services in the district rather than migrating to the urban cities for such services,” he said.

The Assembly, after the inauguration, failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) as the 13 votes garnered by Mr Frederick Gyabeng and the 11 votes of Madam Gladys Akutia did not meet the threshold of electing a PM.

The Assembly would, therefore, reconvene within a week to elect a PM for its sittings.

