Nkwanta South traders cry for curfew review, say their businesses are suffering

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Feb. 11, GNA – The Nkwanta South Traders Association has called on the Interior Ministry to review the curfew imposed on the township as their businesses are suffering.

Mr Richard Owusu Ansah (Paa Rich), the Secretary of the Association, said the current curfew from 1700 to 0600 hours, resulting from the ethnic conflict, was affecting their business activities.

Business activities in the Nkwanta South and adjoining communities have been affected since November 2023 due to inter-tribal conflict, which has resulted in about 14 deaths, with many properties destroyed.

The traders stressed the need for the review of the curfew to enable their businesses to return to normalcy, as the once vibrant business centre was almost a ghost town.

The traders made the request when they presented food items to the security agencies as part of their support to ensure peace in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

Chief Superintendent Michael Asiedu, the Divisional Police Commander, who received the items, commended the traders for the gesture.

He assured them of the police and other security agencies commitment to working assiduously to restore peace.

Chief Supt. Asiedu urged residents to cooperate with the police by providing the necessary support to quell the conflict in the area.

GNA

