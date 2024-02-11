Work hard to impact others positively – EPCG Moderator  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Feb. 11, GNA – Right Reverend Dr Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd), the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana (EPCG), has advised Ghanaians, Christians especially, to work hard to impact others positively.

“We shall be remembered by how our works impact our communities and the lives of others, so let’s work to leave our footprints in the sands of life after we are dead and gone,” he admonished.

Rt. Rev. Agbeko gave the advice in a homily at the burial service of the late Mama Dzakuia II, the Queen of Adaklu Waya in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

Mama Dzakuia, who reigned for 66 years, was installed queen at the tender age of 13 in 1956. She died on 5th May 2022.

Rt. Rev. Dr Agbeko, who based his homily on the theme: “By Your Works You will be Remembered,” noted that one could be remembered by either good or evil deeds, but it was always better to be remembered for one’s good deeds.

Mama Dzakuia, who was known in private life as Victoria Ama Doe Dzah, was an educationist and served as a government appointee in the then Ho District Assembly from 1988 to 2000.

Her biography stated the strong network she built of friends who assisted her to execute most of her projects in the community.

The Adaklu Traditional Council, in a tribute, said she would be remembered for an enunciating moment in 2016, when she participated in a programme organised by Joy TV known as “Joy Ballot Box,” in which she brought a ‘mud-like water’ the people were drinking from River Todzie, to demonstrate the need for potable water for the town.

It said her relentless advocacy for potable water yielded dividends, though she could not live to see the project’s commissioning.

The Chiefs and people of Adaklu Waya described Mama Dzakuia as a “sparkling sun among dimming stars, affable and very zealous for the development of Waya.”

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said her advocacy for the development of Adaklu was par excellence.

“Mama Dzakuia was a symbol of unity and trustworthiness, who did not discriminate,” Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, and Minority Chief Whip, said in his tribute.

Present were the Oti Regional Minister, Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, the immediate past District Chief Executive of Adaklu, Mr Bright Nyatsikor, chiefs from the various communities in Volta, Oti, Eastern and Ashanti regions among others to pay their last respect.

Mr Agbodza, on behalf of the National Democratic Congress, presented GHC10,000 to the bereaved family.

GNA

