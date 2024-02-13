KOTECH leads the way in innovative classroom technologies

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Feb. 13, GNA – In a remarkable move to enhance teaching and learning and create a conducive environment for students, Koforidua Technical Institute (KOTECH) has successfully implemented innovative classroom technologies with the support of Plan International Ghana.

This groundbreaking initiative has been met with widespread acclaim from students, parents, and the educational community at large.

Among the innovative technologies introduced are computers, an upgraded computer laboratory with uninterrupted internet services, and interactive educational software, which have been strategically integrated into various subject areas, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

With these devices, the school has successfully implemented a Google Classroom where students are actively engaged in lessons while sitting comfortably in the laboratory.

“We live in an era where technology is rapidly evolving, and it is our responsibility to ensure that our students are well-equipped to navigate this digital landscape,” Mr Bernard Forson, Principal of Koforidua Technical Institute (KOTECH) told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

The interview with the school principal sought to learn about the impacts of computers and other assistance offered by Plan International Ghana to the school.

“By integrating these innovative tools into our teaching methodologies, we are not only preparing our students for future careers but igniting their curiosity and passion for learning as well,” he added.

He stressed that the introduction of these state-of-the-art technologies had helped revolutionise learning experiences at KOTECH and mitigate climate change effects.

It is also making teaching and learning more interactive, engaging, and effective, as it provides students with a more immersive and practical understanding of complex concepts.

Mr Forson further said these technologies had considerably reduced their dependence on traditional paper-based materials, resulting in a positive impact on the environment by reducing deforestation and combating climate change.

He added that the teachers at the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department of the school have ingeniously developed Google Classroom.

This innovative platform allows them to seamlessly organise virtual classes for their students, who can conveniently access these classes using their email accounts.

Class assignments, exercises, and examinations are also effortlessly conducted online while teachers diligently mark them, collate the results, and easily generate a report for the students to access online.

In addition, students have access to a wide range of electronic materials in various fields of study, which enhances their learning experience.

“KOTECH is grateful once again for Plan International Ghana’s support, and I call on you again for more computers,” Mr. Forson said.

Mr Ebenezer K. Ofosu Dankyi, the Head of the ICT Department, also noted that learning ICT without computers was simply ineffective and expressed gratitude to Plan International Ghana for their support.

He highlighted that the students at the school have embraced technology for their student elections. Instead of relying on traditional ballot papers, they now cast their votes for prefects online.

This not only streamlines the process for maximum efficiency but also supports Ghana’s commitment to fostering a more sustainable environment.

He appealed to individuals and other organisations to lend their support to the school by providing additional computers and other technologies, as this would enhance the training of students in emerging skills and trades. KOTECH was established in 1960 and now has a population of 3,173.

The introduction of innovative classroom technologies at Koforidua Technical Institute has ushered in a new era of teaching and learning. This transformative step is not only revolutionising the learning experience for students but also positioning KOTECH as a trailblazer in the global education landscape.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

