New Assembly, Unit Committee Members sworn-in at Dambai

Dambai (O/R) Feb 12, GNA

Dambai (O/R) Feb 12, GNA – Th newly elected Municipal and Unit Committees in Krachi East has been sworn into office by Mr Alhassan Dramani, a Judge at the Dambai Magistrate Court.

They were elected on December 19, 2023, and will serve a four-year tenure in line with constitutional provisions.

They are 21 elected Assembly members and nine government appointees.

The new members were urged to strive for unity and uphold the law.

Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East Assembly, urged the new members to work hand in hand with the assembly to help mobilize and improve internally generated funds.

He urged the elected assembly members to help ensure strict compliance of byelaws.

Mr Eric Yankson, the Regional Internal auditor, speaking on behalf of the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu entreated the Assembly members to play a key role in making government policies successful.

He also encouraged the assembly members to take advantage of innovative systems developed by the Municipal Assembly to contribute their quota towards the assembly.



