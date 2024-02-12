“I am committed to the development to Wiawso” – Parliamentary Candidate

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Feb. 12, GNA – Mr Festus Bumangamah Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate-elect for Wiawso Constituency in the Western North Region, has said development would be his priority when voted to become the Member of Parliament (MP).

He said even though the development of the Constituency was a shared responsibility, he would lead the people to bring in the desired growth and development.

A statement signed by Mr Agyapong and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said: “The name Festus Bumangamah has resonated with the people due to my commitment to the development of society as evidence in my personal contribution to reshaping roads such as Asawinso – Esakrom, Abrabra – Sui, Penakrom – Futa, Kesstown Junction – Adiembra, Ahokwa – Suhenso and Ahwiam – Adiembra among others.”

It said the Parliamentary candidate had already initiated other community projects including the refurbishment of school infrastructure such as roofing of Asawinso B School and building of a two-unit Kindergarten block at Abrabra among others.

“I did all these developmental projects even before becoming the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate, so other candidates must also focus on helping the constituency before the general elections in order to improve upon the lives of the constituents,” the statement quoted Mr Agyapong.

It pledged Mr Agyapong’s commitment to continue initiating more development projects in the area.

It also implored the people to vote for him to become the MP for the area in the 2024 general elections.

