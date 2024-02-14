NDC Running Mate: I am ready to serve Ghana – Togbe Afede

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has stated his readiness to serve the country in any capacity.

A statement released by the Asogli State Council and signed by Stephen Tetteh, Secretary to the Council, said the Togbe Afede remained passionate about the development of Ghana and would not reject any opportunity to serve the country.

The release follows media reports stating Togbe Afede’s readiness to be the Running Mate for former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 Presidential Election.

It said though Togbe Afede would not turn down any opportunity to serve the country, he had not instructed any person or group to lobby for him.

The statement said recently, a group of people who identified themselves as “Change Makers Forum” approached Togbe Afede to consider joining President Mahama as his Running Mate for the 2024 Presidential Election.

“Togbe responded that, as a patriotic citizen, he would not reject any opportunity to serve the country, but the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of the flag bearer, who already knows him very well,” it said.

“Togbe considers it a great honour that a group of well-intentioned professionals called on him to express their trust in him, and thus their desire for him to be the next Vice President of Ghana. But Togbe has not mandated anybody or group to ‘lobby’ for his choice as Running Mate,” the release added.

GNA

