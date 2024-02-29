NDC Running Mate: Choice must reflect ideals of Party, help restore hope-Agumenu

Accra, Feb. 29, GNA- Dr Donald Agumenu, a leadership and governance expert, has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to choose a Running Mate that will reflect the ideals of the Party and help restore hope to the citizenry ahead of the December General Election.

He said the candidate should be able to “close the gap, help galvanise critical socio-economic development and restore the hope of our people.”

Dr Agumenu, a former Special Assistant to Late President Jerry John Rawlings, who said this in a news brief, said the country

was at a very critical state and needed leadership that could help Ghanaians to withstand “the rough and tough times of today” and “lead the future that begins from today”.

“Achieving success demands some appreciable degree of transformational and thought leadership to navigate through these complexities,” he stressed.

“I am confident the Party will emerge stronger after this decisive moment.

“But as a matter of strategic consideration, the final choice should serve as a springboard for the effective implementation of unique policies most essentially the 24-hour economy.”

