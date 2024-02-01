My faith aligns with my stance against LGBTQ+-John Mahama

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, Feb. 01, GNA- The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his opposition to LGBTQ rights.

The former President at a breakfast meeting with the clergy on Wednesday said his personal faith as a member of the Assemblies of God Church was aligned with his stance against the activities of the LGBTQ community.

“I am against LGBTQ. I am a member of the Assemblies of God Church, and my faith is against it,” he said.

Mr Mahama added, ” As a man, I don’t see how you can wake up one day and say I feel like I am a woman although I was born a man”.

This declaration comes amid ongoing debates and controversies surrounding LGBTQ issues in Ghana.

Various religious and political leaders have expressed strong opposition to LGBTQ rights and activities.

Meanwhile, the Parliament of Ghana has begun the consideration of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2022.

During the consideration stage of a bill, the House considers the provisions of the bill clause by clause and amendments are made before or can be passed.

The object of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

One major amendment to the Bill was the deletion of the word “Proper” for it to now read “Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values.

The deletion would have a consequential effect throughout the Bill.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Lead Sponsor of the bi-partisan Private Member’s Bill and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, was in attendance during the consideration of the Bill by the House.

Other sponsors of the Bill include Madam Dela Adjoa Sowah, NDC MP for Kpando; Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah, NDC for Ho West and Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin South.

The rest are Mr Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyine, NDC MP for Tamale North; Madam Rita Naa Odoley, NDC MP for La Dadekotopon; Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, NDC MP for Krachi West and Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, NDC MP for South Dayi.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

