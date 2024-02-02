Miracle Life Hospital clocks 30 years, promises vantage services

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Feb 1, GNA-Miracle Life Hospital (MLH), a private facility in the heart of Ho, in the Volta Regional Capital has launched its one-year long celebration of three decades of existence and healthcare service delivery.

The facility has provided and continue to offer quality healthcare delivery to its clients in Ho and beyond and envisaged to deliver more qualitative and innovative services to their numerous clients in the next 30 years.

The anniversary is themed: “Three decades in Excellence in Quality Healthcare.”

Dr Seyram K. Letsa, Ag Medical Director of MLH, who was three-days old at the time of its inception disclosed these at the launch and dinner to usher in the celebrations.

He said his team was an outstanding team and health professionals who have unwavering commitment to their profession and continue to change challenges into victories.

“You are the heartbeat of Miracle Life Hospital,” Dr Letsa declared.

And to the communities, he said their trust have been the greatest motivation with each life we have been privileged to touch, “with every story of recovery and Joy, you have reminded us why we are here to serve, heal and to uplift.”

Dr Letsa said activities planned for the anniversary include reproductive health programme, family life engagements, public aerobics as well as public health education and media engagements.

Mrs Victoria K. Letsa, Chief executive Officer of AVL Holdings and Co-Founder of MLH.

She said: “Our story has been shapes of trials over adversity, the relentless pursuit of excellence in medical care.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to the entire Miracle Life Hospital team, our skilled Doctors, our hardworking nurses and the administrative staff and every individual in making this hospital a haven of healing.”

Dr Achilbald Yao Letsa, Founder of MLH said the facility was a dream by his father, Dr Letsa come true, who wanted a ‘Family Hospital’and pursued that by encouraging them to study science, which had culminated in the production of 10 doctors, eight alive.

He said: “Your story of resilience inspires us every day and reaffirm the purpose of Miracle Life Hospital.”

He reminded the team: “As we celebrate this milestone let us also cast our eyes towards the future, we stand at the threshold of endless possibilities ready to embrace technological advancement, expand our services and continue to provide that passionate care to the community.”

He disclosed that patronage has increased to 2,500 per month from the initial 250 with more than 40 doctors and specialists working with the Hospital delivering quality services to the clients and community.

He said the facility was challenged at inception by hostilities to patients referred to government facilities and discouragement of clients from patronising the hospital as the concept of private facilities was now emerging.

He believed the next 30 years and beyond would reposition Miracle Life Hospital to render stellar made services as well as continue to be a source of Hope, Healing and Miracles.

Dr Letsa anticipated transformation of the facility into a medical tourism centre with expanded infrastructure.

There were goodwill messages from partners including National Health Insurance Scheme, State Insurance Corporation, Tobinco and the Electricity Company of Ghana.

