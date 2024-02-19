Mbredane Basic School benefits from government’s smart classroom initiative

By Emmanuel Gamson

Mberedane (W/R), Feb. 19, GNA – The Mbredane Basic School in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region, has benefited from government’s smart classroom initiative that is aimed at boosting teaching and learning process through advanced technologies.

It is being implemented by the Government through the Ghana Education Service (GES) in 700 basic schools across the country.

Mberedane Basic School is one of the six selected schools in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis benefiting from the initiative.

The smart classroom has 50 tablets, a laptop, a Projector, four charging cabinets, 10 electronic kits, and a content access point among other equipment.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at a ceremony to commission the facility, said the smart classroom had been designed to nurture innovative and problem-solving skills in school children at the basic educational level.

He noted that the facility was part of the Assembly’s commitment to provide robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to help enhance education within rural areas in the Metropolis.

“I decided to pay special attention to the educational needs of the Mberedane township when I first visited the community, plans were advanced for the construction of an additional classroom block to ensure that the children would complete their basic education here in Mbredane,” the MCE said.

Meanwhile, Mr Issah also handed over a bungalow to the teachers in Mberedane Basic School to help reduce the accommodation deficits for teachers in the community.

He expressed the hope that the accommodation block would enable teachers to stay in the area to impart knowledge to produce brilliant students needed to solve some of the issues in the community and the nation in general.

“I have the hope that the community would produce prominent human resources in the areas of medicine, teaching, engineering and other disciplines so that they can help to develop Mberedane and our nation,” he added.

Mrs Sally Nelly Coleman, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education, thanked the Metropolitan Assembly and other partners for the collaborative efforts in ensuring the completion and subsequent handover of the smart classroom initiative.

She encouraged the school and community authorities to strictly protect the equipment to benefit all pupils and teachers in the area so they could match-up with schools in the urban centres.

GNA

