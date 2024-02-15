Martha Ankomah sues LiL Win for defamation 

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – Actress Martha Ankoma, Martha Ankomah, has sued her colleague actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win for defamation.

She is demanding, among other things, Gh¢5 million compensation and a restraining order, preventing Lil Win from publishing the damaging comments.

Lil Win’s rant followed indications that Martha was allegedly turning down requests from producers to feature in Kumawood movies.

Martha Ankomah had reportedly granted an interview on an Accra-based radio station, citing her disinterest in storylines related to witchcraft as a reason for not accepting roles in Kumawood movies.

Martha’s reponse somehow did not seat well with Lil Win, who subsequently responded with unsavory comments on social media.

In a writ of summons filed on February 14, 2024, Martha Ankomah claims that the statement made by Lil Win had caused harm to her reputation and the brands she represents.

She said Lil Win’s comment were false and meant to cause public disaffection for her in the creative industry.

She wants a retraction and apology from LiL Win. The actor is yet to respond to the suit.

GNA

