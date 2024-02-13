Management of Chaiso M/A Basic School appeals for renovation

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Feb 13, GNA – The Management of Chaiso Municipal Assembly (M/A) Basic School in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has appealed to philanthropists, benevolent organisations and the Assembly to assist in renovating the classroom block.

The school, established in 1957, has its main structure and floors cracked, with the windows and doors falling apart.

Currently, it has a pupil population of 215 (from Primary One to Junior High School Three) and 13 teachers.

Mr Victor Gbedebu, the Headmaster, interacting with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said due to the deplorable state of the block, the pupils could not concentrate on their academic work, thus, affecting their performance.

“The wild bats-infested block makes us not to breath any good air because of the bad scent emanating from their droppings,” he said.

Mr Gbedebu said the attention of the Parents Teacher Association (PTA) had been drawn to the situation, which decided to support its renovation.

However, the management used the money the PTA contributed to purchase some textbooks including RME and P3 textbooks “because we don’t have them,” he said.

Mr Fidelis Okai, the Assemblyman-elect for Chaiso Electoral Area, when reached by the GNA on the issue, said he was aware of the problem but yet to notify the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly.

He promised to do that after he had been sworn into office.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

