Ninth Tema Metropolitan Assembly inaugurated

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Feb. 13, GNA – The ninth assembly of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has been inaugurated in accordance with provisions of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (ACT 936).

The Assembly is made up of 21 elected members from Tema East and Tema Central constituencies and 10 government appointees.

The assembly members, together with their unit committee members, were sworn into office by Ms Siran Mahama, Tema District Court Magistrate.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, urged the assembly members to build on the foundation laid by their predecessors.

Mr Ashitey also advised them to stay in touch with their community members and get involved by leading them to address government policies and developmental issues.

He encouraged them to work as a team to help the assembly fulfil its legal mandate for the metropolis.

Professor Victor Kwame Agyeman, the Chairman of the Public Services Commission, representing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, reminded the assembly members to work within their mandate of deliberating and mobilising resources for the development of their electoral areas.

He called on them to be part of the team that would deepen local governance through the sensitization of their electorate to Ghana’s decentralisation.

